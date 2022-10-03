The Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market is expected to grow by $15.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05284863/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the behavioral rehabilitation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders, an increase in the availability of therapeutic options, and rising government initiatives.

The behavioral rehabilitation market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Outpatient

• Inpatient

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of digital detoxification programs as one of the prime reasons driving the behavioral rehabilitation market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of online counseling and increasing preference for PHP will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the behavioral rehabilitation market covers the following areas:

• Behavioral rehabilitation market sizing

• Behavioral rehabilitation market forecast

• Behavioral rehabilitation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading behavioral rehabilitation market vendors that include Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Addiction Centers, Aurora Behavioural Health System, BHG Holdings LLC, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc, Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Holdings Inc, Promises Behavioral Health LLC, Springstone Inc, Universal Health Services Inc., and ViaMar Health. Also, the behavioral rehabilitation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





