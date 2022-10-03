Lighting Fixtures & Fittings Retailer Lighting Bay Joins Pixabiz Community of Websites

Darwen, England, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lighting Bay, an online retailer of lighting fixtures and fittings, has joined the Pixabiz community of websites. "Get Pixabiz" built the Pixabiz website for Lighting Bay within 7 days as promised and costing only £200. A. Ahmed from Lighting Bay says, “The Pixabiz site is great and has already brought in a number of new visitors and customers. The site looks fantastic and was a great deal.” Meanwhile, Ismail Ougradar from Pixabiz says, “Lighting Bay has taken a first step to join us and well done to them for already realising an increase in visitors.”

Lighting Bay offers a broad variety of lights and lighting products, which includes ceiling lights, wall lights, and table lamps. Their products can be categorised as: indoor ceiling downlights; wall and ceiling decorative lighting; water, steam & dust-resistant kitchen and bathroom light fittings; and outdoor lighting for walls, garden lawns, path, decking lighting for all-weather conditions. At present, they are offering a discount sale for their downlights and other types with up to 40 percent reduction in the price.

Some of the available indoor ceiling downlights available from Lighting Bay are the: DL305 Diecast Fixed Downlight (Finish: Antique Brass); DL305 Diecast Fixed Downlight (Finish: Brushed Brass); DL305 Diecast Fixed Downlight (Finish: Brushed Chrome); DL305 Diecast Fixed Downlight (Finish: Chrome); DL305 Diecast Fixed Downlight (Finish: Gun Metal); DL305 Diecast Fixed Downlight (Finish: White); DL306 Diecast Tilt Downlight (Finish: Antique Brass); DL306 Diecast Tilt Downlight (Finish: Brushed Brass); DL306 Diecast Tilt Downlight (Finish: Brushed Chrome); and more.

Some of the available decorative indoor lighting available are the: 4x Spotlights Bar Surface Mount. 4x50w Max GU10 Light Fitting (Finish: Black); 4x Spotlights Bar Surface Mount. 4x50w Max GU10 Light Fitting (Finish: Brushed Chrome); 4x Spotlights Bar Surface Mount. 4x50w Max GU10 Light Fitting (Finish: Chrome); 4x Spotlights Bar Surface Mount. 4x50w Max GU10 Light Fitting (Finish: Gun Metal); 4x Spotlights Bar Surface Mount. 4x50w Max GU10 Light Fitting (Finish: White); AG2 – Surface Mount Spotlight (Finish: Antique Brass); AG2 – Surface Mount Spotlight (Finish: Chrome); AG2 – Surface Mount Spotlight (Finish: Gun Metal); and more.

Some of the kitchen and bathroom lighting products available from the Lighting Bay lighting retailer are LED strips, such as: Bar 50 LED Bar IP54 12v (colour-temperature: Blue); Bar 50 LED Bar IP54 12v (colour-temperature: Red); Cabiled 50 LED Cabinet/Shelf 24v (options: Daylight); Cabiled 50 LED Cabinet/Shelf 24v (options: Warm White); Cabiled 5×2 LED Cabinet/ Shelf 24v (options: Daylight); Cabiled 5×2 LED Cabinet/ Shelf 24v (options: Warm White); and more.

Some of their exterior lighting products are the: ALIEN Surface Mount or Spike Spot LED (Finish: Stainless Steel); BH-RC LED Bulkhead PIR Sensor (Finish: Black); BH4 LED Circular Bulkhead 4w (Finish: Black, facia: F1); BH4 LED Circular Bulkhead 4w (Finish: Black, facia: F2); BH4 LED Circular Bulkhead 4w (Finish: Black, facia: F3); and more.

Get Pixabiz offers a completely functional pixabiz.co.uk website that is all done for the client within just 7 days for as low as £100. Everything has been made easy for the business owners as the technical and creative elements are done for them. Various kinds of Pixabiz websites are offered, such as: mini websites, lead gen websites, bookings website, and e-commerce websites. The purpose of mini websites is to provide a business with an “online presence” and this is appropriate for home-based businesses (many are emerging as people try to survive in a slow economy), startups, and small businesses. The lead gen websites are fully functional websites with the purpose of generating leads and sales for the business and therefore are provided with “enquiry forms.” They can also build booking sites for clients, which are fully functional websites with the purpose of accepting bookings and payments. And lastly, they can provide a fully functional e-commerce website for a professional display products, managing sales, and accepting payments.

"Get Pixabiz" is encouraging small businesses to join the Pixabiz group of websites. Ismail Ougradar from Pixabiz says, "We're trying to build a large community of websites where our strength comes from the size of the community! When many small businesses are part of a larger community can gain greater footing on the internet. The larger sites are dominating the search engines and have all the money in the world to get to the top and dominate. We're trying to combat that and allow small businesses to run along side them."





Those who are interested in having a professional website that is supported by the Get Pixabiz digital marketing expertise can check out the "Get Pixabiz" website or contact them on the phone or through email.

