The Global Phenol Market is expected to grow by $5.84 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

Our report on the phenol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for phenol from developing economies.

The phenol market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The phenol market is segmented as below:

By Type

• BPA

• Phenolic resins

• Nylon-KA oil

• Other



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the restrictions on specific phenol-based toys by the EU as one of the prime reasons driving the phenol market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of the alternative manufacturing process and fluctuating crude oil prices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the phenol market covers the following areas:

• Phenol market sizing

• Phenol market forecast

• Phenol market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phenol market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., ALTIVIA, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Covestro AG, Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Domo Chemicals GmbH, Essential Industries Inc, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co Ltd, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemical Co.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

