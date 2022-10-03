The Global Residential Backup Power Market is expected to grow by $2.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Backup Power Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006379/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential backup power market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for backup power from emerging economies, growing use of batteries for backup power sources, and rising number of blackouts and unreliable grid power supply.

The residential backup power market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The residential backup power market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Generators

• Batteries

• Fuel cells



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of fuel cells for power backup as one of the prime reasons driving the residential backup power market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in hybrid power systems and the development of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the residential backup power market covers the following areas:

• Residential backup power market sizing

• Residential backup power market forecast

• Residential backup power market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential backup power market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Exide Industries Ltd., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., NeoVolta Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., SMA Solar Technology AG, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC. Also, the residential backup power market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

