Global Opportunities in Package Drones Market Size Will Grow Over US$ 11.20 Billion by 2026, at 48% CAGR Growth: Package Drones Industry Demand, Share, Trends, Statistics, Key Players, Segments Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Package Drones Market By Mode of Operation (Autonomous, and Controlled), By Solution (Platform, Software, and Services), By Type (Fixed Wing, Multirotor, and Hybrid), By Package Weight (<2 Kg, 2 – 5 Kg, and >5 Kg), and By End-User (Food Delivery, Retail Goods Delivery, Postal Delivery, Medical Aids Delivery, Precision Agriculture Delivery, Industrial Delivery, and Weapons & Ammunition Delivery): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Package Drones Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11.20 billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 48% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Package Drones Market Overview:

Small products, such as books, documents, medicine, and food, can be efficiently packed and delivered to customers on the same day they make their purchase using delivery drones. Drone technology was first employed in military, research, photography, communication, and security applications. With the advancement of technology, the spectrum of applications grew to include package delivery, which has become a source for faster and more convenient deliveries to customers' doorsteps.

Drones are more cost-effective logistically than delivery trucks, including labor savings. Drones promise to deliver packages within minutes, depending on the origin of the retailer/warehouse and the location of the customer. Drones have a mobility advantage since they remove a road traffic stumbling block, which will reduce traffic congestion by removing vans and vehicles from the roadways. Drones have been shown to be more environmentally friendly than traditional delivery vehicles due to their lower carbon footprint.

Industry Growth Factor

Orders can now be placed online with a single click of a button and are expected to arrive at the customer's door the next day or the same day. This has resulted in a desire for speedier delivery, which has resulted in an increase in the number of delivery vehicles on the road. Medium and heavy-duty trucks are used to transport items from factories to warehouses, between warehouses, and finally to the customer's door. These same vehicles are expected to be responsible for a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Drones can help to eliminate the carbon footprint left by these delivery vehicles. Drones have been shown to be more energy-efficient, economically beneficial, and environmentally friendly than traditional delivery vehicles. Drones, on the other hand, must be charged in order to function, therefore power derived from a clean source of energy is essential.

Package Drones Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The way people shop has evolved dramatically in the previous decade. Consumers nowadays prefer to order products online rather than visit a store and make purchases in person. As a result, there are fewer vehicles on the road and carbon emissions are lower. COVID-19 is another element that has pushed people to buy things online since it eliminates the need for face-to-face contact and human interaction, which has helped governments stop the virus from spreading. As a result, corporations all over the world are seeking to make deliveries bought by customers to their doorstep using drones the same day they place their order.

Package Drones Market: Segmentation Analysis

The study provides a decisive view of the global package drones market by segmenting it based on the mode of operation, solution, type, package weight, end-user, and geographic regions.

The mode of operation segment is categorized into autonomous and controlled. Platform, software, and services are the solution segment of the global package drones market. To offer better target customer analysis, our analyst further bifurcates type segments into fixed wing, multirotor, and hybrid. The package weight segment is categorized into <2 Kg, 2 – 5 Kg, and >5 Kg. In addition, to understand the industry, our analyst classified the end-user segment by Food Delivery, Retail Goods Delivery, Postal Delivery, Medical Aids Delivery, Precision Agriculture Delivery, Industrial Delivery, and Weapons & Ammunition Delivery.

The global Package Drones market is segmented as follows:

By Mode of Operation

Autonomous

Controlled

By Solution

Platform

Software

Services

By Type

Fixed Wing

Multirotor

Hybrid

By Package Weight

<2 Kg

2 – 5 Kg

>5 Kg

By End User

Food Delivery

Retail Goods Delivery

Postal Delivery

Medical Aids Delivery

Precision Agriculture Delivery

Industrial Delivery

Weapons & Ammunition Delivery

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Package Drones market include -

Amazon Prime Air

Skydio

Insitu

Delair

AirMap

Propeller

Dedrone

Valqari

Advanced Aircraft Company

Drone America

DroneSeed

UPS Flight Forward

Flytrex

Matternet

Wingcopter

Volans-I

Wing

Flirtey

Zipline

DJI

EHang

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Package Drones market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 48% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In terms of revenue, the Package Drones market size was valued at around US$ 1.07 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 11.20 Billion by 2026.

One of the major aspects that contribute to a satisfying customer experience is delivering the package as promptly as possible. Online ordering has exploded in popularity in recent years, resulting in a tenfold increase in the demand for delivery employees.

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in agricultural settings has seen explosive growth in recent years. Because of this, unmanned aerial vehicles now hold the biggest market share.

On the basis of region, North American Market expected to propel growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Package Drones industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Package Drones Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Package Drones Industry?

What segments does the Package Drones Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Package Drones Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The global market for package drones may be broken down into five primary regions, based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

It is anticipated that drone delivery will quickly become a reality in the sky above the United States with the ongoing cooperation of the FAA. The Federal Aviation Administration estimates that out of the almost 870,000 drones that have been registered in the United States, there are around 220,000 licensed drone pilots. You will need a license if you intend to use your drone for commercial purposes. It is essential to obtain FAA certification in order to expand the rapidly growing commercial use of drones, including drone delivery on demand. Additionally, the growing demand of the e-commerce industry and the trend toward online shopping with a high demand for same-day delivery are likely to fuel the expansion of the North American market. This growth is expected to be driven by the trend toward online shopping. Because the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States is working with a number of industry leaders as well as local and state governments to make commercial drone use possible, North America is expected to lead the market for package drones over the next few years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 1.07 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 11.20 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 48% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Amazon Prime Air, Skydio, Insitu, Delair, AirMap, Propeller, Dedrone, Valqari, Advanced Aircraft Company, Drone America, and Others Key Segments By Mode of Operation, Solutions, Types, Package Weight, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Mode of Operation, Solutions, Types, Package Weight, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

