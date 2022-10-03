The Global Commercial UV Water Purifier Market is expected to grow by $243.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.38% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial UV Water Purifier Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006348/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial UV water purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing health concerns, rapid industrialization, and stringent water quality laws.

The commercial UV water purifier market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial UV water purifier market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitality

• Food services

• Education

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of led technology in UV lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial UV water purifier market growth during the next few years. Also, the global expansion of the food and beverage industry and the growing adoption of UV pen purifiers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial UV water purifier market covers the following areas:

• Commercial UV water purifier market sizing

• Commercial UV water purifier market forecast

• Commercial UV water purifier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial UV water purifier market vendors that include American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., BWT Holding GmbH, Danaher Corp., Davey Water Products Pty Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Envirogard Products Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Glasco Ultraviolet LLC, Halma Plc, Heraeus Holding GmbH, KENT RO Systems Ltd., LUMINOR Environmental Inc., Pentair Plc, Reliant Aqua Ltd., Sterling Water Treatment, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Wyckomar Inc., and Xylem In. Also, the commercial UV water purifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

