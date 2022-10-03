Crypto Commerce Leader Exeno’s IEO Sells Out within the First FOUR Minutes of Opening

Majuro, Marshall Islands, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exeno's IEO is a resounding success, with exeno coin (EXN) reaching its initial cap within the first four minutes. The IEO is still open for less than 12 hours, and more people are still participating. The event so far has been a record breaker and has been able to raise over 1000% of its target in the first five hours of launch!

This is the last time when $EXN is available at $0.4. In the upcomingweeks within October EXN will be listed on AAX, BitMart, and LBank, followed by more exchanges in November.

About Exeno coin (EXN)

Exeno coin (EXN) powers the exeno ecosystem and complements exeno's ultimate vision to "Bring crypto to Life" through daily utility and ultimately mass

adoption.

Exeno coin is a multichain coin compatible with Ethereum, Polygon, and the BNB Chain (expanding to more). This helps exeno leverage features of different blockchains collectively and unifies the crypto ecosystem.

EXN holders will be able to avail of multiple benefits like Stake Back programs, a cashback program developed for crypto commerce, referral programs, and more.

EXN will not only play the role of a real utility in the exeno ecosystem but also support the overall growth of the crypto commerce industry. Users can stake, bridge, and, in the future, swap EXN through the exeno dApp and gain excellent yields.

About Exeno

Exeno is merging the e-commerce world with blockchain technology and has become a leader within the crypto commerce (“c-commerce”) space. It uses the untapped potential of cryptocurrencies to lead e-commerce to a Web3-based reality. As a result, exeno offers innovative tools and solutions that make online shopping and crypto payments faster, more secure, and more adaptable. By joining the exeno ecosystem, you and your company can keep up with the changing world and benefit from the best technology.

To keep yourselves updated about the project, visit:

