The Global Car Leasing Market is expected to grow by $51.32 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.95% during the forecast period

Our report on the car leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising technological obsolescence of older cars, effective means of personal transportation for businesses, and economic ways of acquiring a car.

The car leasing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The car leasing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Non-commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the off-lease cars fueling the used car market as one of the prime reasons driving the car leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the car subscription model of car leasing and the use of telematics in leased cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the car leasing market covers the following areas:

• Car leasing market sizing

• Car leasing market forecast

• Car leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car leasing market vendors that include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Caldwell Leasing, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Executive Car Leasing Co., ExpatRide International Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., International Car Lease Holding, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Masterlease Group, Mazda Motor Corp, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Orix Corp., SIXT SE, Terberg Business Lease Group BV, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the car leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

