NANO MAGIC PLEDGES DONATION TO THE SUSAN G. KOMEN FOUNDATION IN HONOR OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Magic LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nano Magic Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKT: NMGX) (“Nano Magic” or the “Company”), a leader in nanotechnology-powered cleaning, protection and anti-fog solutions announced their partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Throughout the entire month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the company will donate a portion of proceeds from all direct sales on their website, nanomagic.com to Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



“Nano Magic is proud to join forces with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to raise funds to support the fight against breast cancer,” said Tom Berman, President and CEO. “Through our social responsibility program, ‘Buy an Ounce. Give an Ounce.’, we are committed to making an impact to those inflicted and effected by this terrible disease and we are encouraging others to join us in this important effort, because together, we can help save lives.”

The company’s ‘Buy an Ounce. Give an Ounce.’ initiative is not just lip service, it is engrained in the DNA of Nano Magic’s culture and vision to create a safer, more socially conscious, and higher performing world. For every ounce you purchase, Nano Magic will donate the value of that ounce to a charitable organization to help improve people’s lives and our world.

Join us in the fight against Breast Cancer and visit us at nanomagic.com

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic is a cutting-edge nanotechnology company that formulates nanotech powered solutions such as lens cleaner, screen cleaner, anti-fog solutions, as well as household and auto cleaning and protection solutions, all formulated in the United States at our facilities in Metro Detroit, offered both direct-to-consumer and through national retailers including Walgreens, Lowe’s, Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco. Visit www.nanomagic.com for more information.

