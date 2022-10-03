GAINSystems Named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Spare/Service Parts Context: 'Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions'

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that it has been named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Spare/Service Parts Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.' The report addresses the specific needs of service and repair parts demand planning, inventory planning, and replenishment planning. GAINS believes this Context report is the first of its kind detailing the unique capabilities of this market and identifying known vendors with solutions used by spare and service parts customers.

GAINSystems customers include spares-producing OEMs, field service operations, utilities, fleet operators, and wholesaling service parts distributors from around the globe. The GAINS Performance Optimization Platform addresses demand planning, inventory optimization, replenishment optimization, repair capacity optimization, rotables, preventive/predictive maintenance planning, and sales and operations planning (S&OP). GAINS is a cloud-based solution generally deployed and live within a few months and supports service parts and manufacturing supply chains.

"Many of our longtime customers, including the Australian Defence Force, Bell, and GE Power, use GAINS to support their service parts business," said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINSystems. "Our platform addresses many challenges of spare parts companies, such as long lead times, high-cost parts, multiple sources, and requirements/ preferences of OEM vs. PMA parts. GAINS is proud to be recognized as a Notable Vendor, which to us is an acknowledgment of our planning solution's successes in this industry."

Source: Gartner, Spare/Service Parts Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions,' Pia Orup Lund, Tim Payne, Janet Suleski, Leo Creger, Joe Graham, and Amber Salley, August 16, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About GAINS

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as 8 weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

