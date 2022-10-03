Care Counseling Announces Acquisition of Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic of Mankato, Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This adoption of an established mental health clinic aligns with the goals set forth by CARE Counseling under their Mergers & Adoptions pillars. "The Five Rivers team is wonderful and when they came to us for advice on how to implement the CARE organization's model, they ended up asking us to adopt their family instead," said John Hutchinson, MBA, co-founder of CARE Counseling.

The merger will mean CARE Counseling will add 14 staff members to their team and work begins immediately to help transition the Five Rivers team to the CARE organization's ethos. Not only will new staff be trained in the systems work CARE has established but will also help update and reorganize their facilities into CARE branding look and feel.

Sarah Sifers, PhD, LP and president of Five Rivers shared, "Five Rivers as it currently exists is not financially sustainable, but I've always known if we found operational efficiencies and the right partnership, we could be very successful." With CARE's proven model of excellence that focuses on supporting clinicians with continuing education and resources for therapy success which ultimately positively effects their clients, means Five Rivers is in trusted hands.

CARE Counseling purchased Five Rivers through an asset sale. This sale and merger mean the Five Rivers team as CARE counselors will see an increase in salaries and more robust benefits among other improvements and support.

"The pandemic put a strain on many mental health care clinics, Five Rivers included. They wanted to take care of their staff and their people while continuing to serve their community without shutting down. They have established a wonderful team serving Mankato and their focus aligns so well with CARE's mission: Building a Community, to Strengthen the Community. We're thrilled to welcome them," notes Hutchinson.

The last operational day at Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic will be Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. CARE Counseling will take on the team and facilities officially on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, to seamlessly continue caring for the Mankato community's mental health needs.

CARE Counseling operates out of seven locations in the Twin Cities and virtually serves the entire state of Minnesota. They staff nearly 150 highly trained therapists, serving the mental health needs of the community with hour-long talk therapy sessions. Learn more about CARE Counseling and the services they provide: www.carecounseling.com or 612-223-8898.

