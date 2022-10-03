Truxton Capital Advisors Raises Debt Financing for Basepoint Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce its role as advisor to BasePoint Health Management, a provider of non-clinical management services for affiliate mental health facilities and psychiatrists. Truxton Capital Advisors, a division of Truxton Trust Company, served as sole arranger for a junior debt facility with equity warrants and raised $5MM from accredited investors. BasePoint plans to use the proceeds to expand from one to five locations in the Dallas, Texas area. Truxton Capital Advisors provides capital solutions to high-growth companies, family-owned businesses, and financial sponsors.



Roy M. Serpa, Basepoint Chairman, said, “As founder and Chairman, I appreciate the confidence Truxton and their team led by Philip Skipp, VP of Truxton Capital Advisors, has placed in BasePoint Health Management as we expand our footprint and improve access to mental health care for teens in Texas.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

About BasePoint Health Management

BasePoint Health Management provides non-clinical management services for BasePoint Academy and BasePoint Psychiatry, a leading mental health treatment program for adolescents struggling with mental health disorders.

Together Basepoint is committed to providing accessible, understandable, and effective behavioral healthcare to our patients and their families.

