Global Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Conjunctivitis Treatment Market generated $4.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, and competitive landscape. This report offers extensive information to assist market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups in devising strategies to maintain sustainable growth and avail competitive advantage in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $6.1 billion CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Drug Class, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in R&D activities for advancements in conjunctivitis treatment New product launches Well-established healthcare infrastructure





Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the conjunctivitis treatment market as there were restrictions on transportation of drugs from one place to another due to lockdown restrictions.

Manufacturing companies of drugs and pharmaceuticals that are required for conjunctivitis treatment faced major challenges including shortage and supply restrictions of raw materials utilized for drug formulations.

Distribution channels suffered irregularities in demand for products from affected people. In addition, many treatment procedures were postponed to shift the focus on treating increase in the number of patients suffering from the Covid-19 and other life-threatening disorders. Treatments were carried out only in case of emergencies.

The launch of new drugs was postponed due to disruptions in research and development activities and formulations. This, in turn, impacted the revenue of major market players.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global conjunctivitis treatment market based on drug class, disease type, and distribution channel, and region. The research analyzes segments and sub-segments for determining the largest revenue generating and highest-growing segments for market players and investors. Market size and forecasts for each segment and its sub-segments are offered in the report to outline the steps for achieving the growth.

Based on drug class, the anti-allergic segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including antibiotics, antiviral, and artificial tears.

Based on disease type, the allergic conjunctivitis segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global conjunctivitis treatment market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of segments including bacterial conjunctivitis and viral conjunctivitis.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the online pharmacy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the retail pharmacy segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global conjunctivitis treatment market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The research provides detailed analysis of leading players of the global conjunctivitis treatment market. Key players analyzed in the research include AbbVie Inc., AFT pharmaceuticals, Ajanta Pharma Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Grevis Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Cipla, Inc., Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., JAWA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Ocular Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Spectra Vision Care Pvt. Ltd, Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





