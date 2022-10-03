The Global Hazelnut Market is expected to grow by $2.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838943/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hazelnut market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased awareness about health and nutrition, increased demand for hazelnut-based foods and beverages, and the rising popularity of vegan snacks among Millennials.

The hazelnut market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The hazelnut market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Processed hazelnut

• Unprocessed hazelnut



By End-user

• Hazelnut-based foods and beverages

• Hazelnut oil

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for hazelnut milk as one of the prime reasons driving the hazelnut market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of hybrid hazelnuts and huge market potential for hazelnut oil as infant nutrition products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the hazelnut market covers the following areas:

• Hazelnut market sizing

• Hazelnut market forecast

• Hazelnut market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hazelnut market vendors that include American Hazelnut Co., Apex Flavors Inc., Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc., BlissOfEarth, Arslanturk Agricultural Products, Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S., AZERSTAR LLC, Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS, Chelmer Foods Ltd., E.A. Weber and Co., Ferrero International S.A., Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards LLC, Kanegrade Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Namo Organics, NorthStar LLC, Northwest Hazelnut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Oregon Hazelnuts, and Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd. Also, the hazelnut market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

