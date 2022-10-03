The Global Safety Headgear Market is expected to grow by $2.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Headgear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828760/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the safety headgear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of road accidents, a growing focus on innovations in protective motorbike riding gears, and an increase in commercial spaces.

The safety headgear market analysis includes application, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The safety headgear market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Motorcycle helmets

• Sports and recreational

• Others



By Product

• Conventional safety headgear

• Bulletproof safety headgear



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of smart textiles and advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the safety headgear market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of lightweight raw materials and the adoption of smart textiles and advanced technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the safety headgear market covers the following areas:

• Safety headgear market sizing

• Safety headgear market forecast

• Safety headgear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading safety headgear market vendors that include 3M Co., ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Dainese Spa, Delta Plus Group SA, Draegerwerk AG, and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., ELMON SA, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., MKU Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., OccuNomix International LLC, Pyramex Safety, Schuberth GmbH, Shoei Safety Helmet Corp., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and VOSS HELME GmbH and Co KG. Also, the safety headgear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



