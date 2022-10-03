The Global Pizza Market is expected to grow by $51.38 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pizza Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259376/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pizza market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries, the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and growing consumer inclination toward vegan pizza.

The pizza market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The pizza market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-vegetarian pizza

• Vegetarian pizza



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of online food orders through portals and mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the pizza market growth during the next few years. Also, extensive marketing activities and campaigns and increasing demand for gluten-free pizza options will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pizza market covers the following areas:

• Pizza market sizing

• Pizza market forecast

• Pizza market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pizza market vendors that include Boston Pizza, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., CEC Entertainment LLC, Chicago Pizza, CICI ENTERPRISES LP, Dominos Pizza Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Godfathers Pizza, Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc., Jets America Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys International, PepsiCo Inc., Pizza Capers, Pizza Delight, Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd., Pizza Ranch, PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., Spizzico Italian Kitchen, Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd., and US Pizza. Also, the pizza market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259376/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________