BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LOGC), O2Micro International Limited (Nasdaq – OIIM), Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq – JVA), BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – BTRS)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LOGC)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, LogicBio will be acquired by Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease (“Alexion”). Shareholders of LogicBio will receive $2.07 in cash for each share of the Company they own. The investigation concerns whether the LogicBio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Alexion is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $4.54 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/logicbio-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-logc/.

O2Micro International Limited (Nasdaq – OIIM)

Under the terms of the agreement, O2Micro will be acquired by FNOF Precious Honour Limited (“FNOF”). Each ADS of the Company, representing fifty ordinary shares, will be exchanged for the right to receive $5.00 in cash per ADS without interest. The investigation concerns whether the O2Micro Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether FNOF is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/o2micro-international-limited-nasdaq-oiim/.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq – JVA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Coffee Holdings will merge with Delta Corp Holdings Limited (“Delta”). Shareholders of Delta are anticipated to collectively own approximately 95.21% of the outstanding ordinary shares and Coffee Holding shareholders immediately prior to the closing of the transaction are anticipated to collectively own approximately 4.79% of the outstanding ordinary shares. The investigation concerns whether the Coffee Holding Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/coffee-holding-co-inc-nasdaq-jva/.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – BTRS)

Under the terms of the agreement, BTRS will be acquired by EQT X fund (“EQT Private Equity”) for $9.50 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the BTRS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether EQT Private Equity is paying too little for the Company. For example, the 52-week high for the Company’s shares was $11.01.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/btrs-holdings-inc-nasdaq-btrs/.

