OTT Pay Offers Integrated Checkout Solutions for Merchants

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTT Pay, a leading Canada-based FinTech payment service provider, today launched OTT Pay Checkout to provide online merchants with a customized and integrated solution for receiving payments from global buyers through a wide range of payment methods.

OTT Pay Checkout empowers businesses by connecting merchants with customers from all over the world and allowing them to accept payments from a variety of payment methods through a single, simple integration. OTT Pay Checkout currently supports Alipay, WeChat Pay, and Union Pay, with many new payment options to come soon.

"OTT Pay's new checkout solution provides merchants with an easy and low-maintenance way to accept various payment forms without worrying about the payment method the customer selects,” said Stanley Yu, CEO of OTT Pay.

Customers are easily converted to buyers when OTT Pay Checkout displays the payment types that are most relevant to them. Following the completion of the payment, OTT Pay Checkout's status update via API will allow the customers to continue their experience as directed by the merchant.

The payment solutions of OTT Pay Checkout strictly adhere to the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards, relieving merchants of security and compliance concerns. It also includes an easy-to-use API that provides full capabilities to support various E-Commerce payment scenarios, allowing for easy integration at a low cost.

Once enabled, OTT Pay Checkout is designed to support new alternative payment methods on a technical level, with updates performed solely by OTT Pay, resulting in low merchant maintenance.

"OTT Pay Checkout powers a significant portion of our online payments, providing a safe and easy solution for our business and our customers," said Shawn Chen, CEO of Duocun, a Toronto-based online fresh supermarket. "OTT Pay Checkout has been an integral part of our business growth."

By supporting IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS, OTT Pay Checkout is also an ideal solution for software developers, technology integration service providers, and platform operators to easily accept various forms of payment.

OTT Pay is a leading FinTech company in Canada providing secure, fast and convenient payment aggregator services that enable merchants to accept various types of payment methods to meet their customer needs, with a mission to build an ecosystem connecting consumers and businesses globally in a cashless world. OTT Pay is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been delivering trusted financial services since 2006. The Group provides services in securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management, and global settlement, in addition to payment services.

