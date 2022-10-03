Demand for Global Protein Supplements Market Size to Surpass USD 32.56 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.29% | Protein Supplements Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Protein Supplement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Protein Bars, Protein Powder, Ready-To-Drink, and Others), By Source (Animal-Based, Plant-Based, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Retail, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Protein Supplement Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 20.19 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 32.56 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.29% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Protein Supplements Market Overview:

Protein supplements are an external source of protein consumption and are gaining increasing acceptance amongst consumers of all age groups and gender owing to the benefits associated with regular and appropriate consumption of supplements. In today's modern age, where there is a growing prevalence of fast food consumption along with increasing intake of packaged food that is not considered as healthy as natural food items, sufficient and clean protein intake has decreased drastically in regular diet forms across cultures. It is one of the main reasons why healthcare professionals recommend people incorporate some form of protein in their meals throughout the day.

However, natural sources may not be sufficient for the quantity of protein the body requires. In such cases, protein supplements are the preferred choice. Some of the main benefits associated with the consumption of appropriate amounts of proteins involve weight management. A report published in 2017, reported that consumption of whey protein could result in lowered total fat mass and body weight for people who are obese. It is considered one of the main resources for the body to recover post-exercise as it protects muscle from damage and its fast recovery.

Global Protein Supplements Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing awareness about sufficient protein intake to propel market growth

The global protein supplement market is projected to garner high revenue owing to the increasing trend of health-conscious people who visit recreational and gym centers regularly. People who undergo intensive physical training are required to increase their protein intake as compared to people who do not indulge in heavy workouts. Sufficient protein consumption prevents muscle damage while also aiding the building of strengthened muscles. Whey proteins are known to show fat-loss results when consumed in appropriate amounts and coupled with a regular physical workout. These factors greatly propel the global market cap size. The growing number of players in the market that are undertaking exhaustive marketing and advertising activities to reach a greater consumer segment may also lead to an increase in revenue in the next few years. Physicians and doctors recommend patients with external protein supplements to help patients maintain their vitals & body weight, and provide them with sufficient energy. Protein powders are known to prevent the occurrence of type-2 diabetes since it makes the consumer feel full for a longer time. All these factors combined are expected to deliver optimum results for the global market.

Restraints

Health risks associated with over-consumption of supplements to restrict market expansion

The health risks associated with the over-consumption of supplements may restrict the global market expansion while the increasing number of players is projected to provide excellent growth in consumers. Nonetheless, the prevalence of counterfeit products may challenge the global market growth trend.

Protein Supplements Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 impacted the global market cap during 2020 and the beginning of 2021. This was majorly driven by the issues concerning the transportation of protein supplements and their restricted availability. Since various sports units like gymnasiums, swimming centers, and recreational centers were closed for operation, many people switched to more natural sources for limited quantities of protein required when not working out intensively.

Protein Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global protein supplement market is segmented based on source, product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on source, the global market is divided into animal-based, plant-based, and others. The global market is currently dominated by animal-based proteins owing to the high deliverables associated with these types of protein supplements. Animal proteins are known to contain all 9 types of amino acids making them a preferred choice.

Based on product, the global market segments are protein bars, protein powder, ready-to-drink, and others. The global market is led by the protein powder segment with more than 50% of revenue owing to the convenience of accessibility to protein content in a few scoops. Protein powders are extremely preferred by people who aim to build muscle mass as well as reduce fat content.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, online retail, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others. Currently, the global market is led by supermarkets & hypermarkets owing to the presence of multiple options under one roof. Costco, a large chain of supermarkets in the US generated revenue of USD 150.7 Billion in 2019.

The global Protein Supplement market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Protein Bars

Protein Powder

Ready-To-Drink

Others

By Source

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Retail

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Protein Supplement market include -

CytoSport Inc.

Glanbia PLC

The Bountiful Company

Muscle Pharm

Lovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Protein Supplementmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.29% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Protein Supplement market size was valued at around US$ 20.19 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32.56 Billion by 2028.

Based on product segmentation, protein powder was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on source segmentation, animal-based was the leading source in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America to generate the highest revenue during the projection period

North America is anticipated to generate the highest revenue in the global protein supplement market owing to various marketing strategies adopted by market players. For instance, supermarkets and hypermarkets are known to collaborate with protein supplement providers to help them generate higher revenue in return for some share of the profit. The body-building community in the United States is well known and the bodybuilders coming from the USA are world-renowned. Many of these athletes have started their own brands of protein supplements or they act as promotional celebrities for international brands thus converting their followers into consumers of the protein supplement brand.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2022 , Perfect Day and Myprotein launched a new protein powder called ‘Whey Forward’ which shows performance results identical to dairy items.

, Perfect Day and Myprotein launched a new protein powder called ‘Whey Forward’ which shows performance results identical to dairy items. In January 2022, Shake That Weight launched a new brand of protein supplements along with a website. The product is called EatProtein.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 20.19 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 32.56 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.29% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players CytoSport Inc., Glanbia PLC, The Bountiful Company, Muscle Pharm, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., and others. Key Segment By Product, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

