Demand for Global Team Collaboration Software Market Size to Hit $23.5 Billion by 2026, at CAGR of 13.14% - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors (FnF)

Miami, FL, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Team Collaboration Software Market By Software Type (Communication, Conferencing, and Coordination), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based and On-Premise based), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Education, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Team Collaboration Software Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 23.5 billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.14% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Team Collaboration Software Market Overview:

Collaboration software is a broad phrase that refers to a variety of software applications. Communication tools, conferencing tools, and coordination tools are three types of software that are regularly required by businesses. Depending on their specific business requirements, businesses may require a single tool or a collection of all tools. For example, the sales team can use communication tools to discuss a product launch strategy, have group discussions using conferencing tools, and collaborate with other departments to keep track of deliverables using coordination tools.

Market Growth Dynamics

Businesses are using team collaboration software more than ever before that enables two employees to have a private communication, or communication between specialized groups, or even across an entire organization. Text messaging, audio chat, and videoconferencing are all the available options for this type of communication. Through collaboration software, the team can also share, manage, and process files, documents, and other types of data. This is possible any time and from any location among multiple people and systems. This aids in the effective operation of businesses and the improvement of project efficiency. Users can use team collaboration software to promptly answer inquiries, verify their tasks, and access common information and data.

There are numerous advantages to using team collaboration software that can lead to more efficient and effective task attainment. Team collaboration software saves time, improves project management, strengthens team relationships, and streamlines processes. Team collaboration software is meant to make it simple for employees to coordinate and work together on a common goal. When it comes to achieving a common goal, team collaboration software ensures team members' trust, comfort, and confidence.

Team Collaboration Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic has forced many nations around the world to go under lockdown to stop the virus from spreading. Thus, several organizations around the world have ordered their employees to work from home due to which a rise in demand for team collaboration software is likely possible. To manage and maintain an efficient workflow among the workforce, businesses have started adopting team collaboration software.

Because of team collaboration tools, remote work is now possible. For many businesses, remote employment has become the new standard since the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to survey data, since the virus struck the world, more than 77% of people have reported increased productivity, and 52%are less likely to take time off. According to survey data, 91% of people who work from home believe they are more productive than those who work in an office. With the use of team collaboration software, employees have reported feeling more productive, confident, and a part of the team. Employees may confidently engage and express their thoughts, and they have easy access to all common data.

Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, several businesses experimented with working remotely or even fully distributed teams. For example, Automattic Inc.'s WordPress was launched in 2005 and has been completely distributed since then. According to Slack's analysis, 45% of employees now work from home, with 66% doing so as a consequence of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The figures of employees working from home and businesses adopting team collaborations software vary depending on the industry and the area. However, it is evident that due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there has been an upsurge in remote work and the use of team collaboration software.

Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by end-user into BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Education, and Others. For the retail and consumer goods industry, team collaboration software provides a complete platform for collaboration, employee engagement, and real-time data sharing. Retail stores may benefit from team collaboration software to increase sales and profits while maintaining brand identity. Employees can use Instant Messaging (IM), voice communication, and contact center channels to communicate with stores and back offices in multiple locations, as well as access CRM and inventory solutions. Team collaboration software can also assist retailers in integrating mobility applications and enhancing customer service as a result.

The global Team Collaboration Software market is segmented as follows:

By Software Type

Communication

Conferencing

Coordination

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-Premise based

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Team Collaboration Software market include -

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Asana

AvayaInc.

AT&TInc.

BlackboardInc.

Cisco SystemsInc.

Citrix SystemsInc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Slack TechnologiesInc.

Trello

TeamViewer GmbH

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Team Collaboration Softwaremarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 13.14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In terms of revenue, the Team Collaboration Software market size was valued at around US$ 11.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23.5 Billion by 2026.

The team collaboration software market is driven mainly by the increasingly remote workforce and the need for them to stay connected from anywhere at any time.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest market share in the global team collaboration software market.

Regional Analysis:

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share in the global team collaboration software market. As the bulk of the workforce has begun working from home since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses of all sizes in North America are using web conferencing solutions, communication & coordination tools, and collaboration portals to ensure a steady and synchronized workflow. The availability of high-speed data and increasing demand for visual meetings are driving the expansion of the North American team collaboration software market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



