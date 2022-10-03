Statement from the Office of U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Washington, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, after experiencing mild symptoms, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman tested positive for COVID. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and is grateful that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms. She is sharing the news of her positive COVID test out of an abundance of transparency

The Administrator’s office is in the process of notifying those with whom she may have been in close contact following CDC guidance. The President is not considered a close contact.

Administrator Guzman will isolate at home for five days and return to the office after testing negative for the virus. During that time, she will maintain a virtual work schedule.

###

