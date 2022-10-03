Vaccitech to Present at Upcoming October Investor & Scientific Conferences

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Thomas G. Evans, Vice President, Corporate Development, Nick Fullenkamp, Senior Vice President, Synthetic Immunotherapies, Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, and Senior Research Development Scientist, Dr. Hugh Welles will be participating in the following conferences in October.



Event: Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference, Bethesda Date: Monday, October 3 – Tuesday, October 4 Panel: Emerging Vaccine Opportunities in Modulating the Immune System Participant: Dr. Geoffrey Lynn Time: 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. EDT on Monday, October 3 Event: World Vaccine Congress, Barcelona, Spain Date: Tuesday, October 11 – Friday, October 14 Presentation: A Novel Approach for Focusing Antibody Responses as a Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Participant: Dr. Hugh Welles Time: 10:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12 Presentation: Novel Cancer Vaccine Program: Updates HPV Cancer Vaccine Participant: Dr. Geoffrey Lynn Time: 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 14 Event: HC Wainwright 3rd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Conference, Virtual Date: Tuesday, October 18 Presentation: Fireside Chat Participant: Dr. Thomas G. Evans Time: 09:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 18 Event: BIO-Europe, Leipzig, Germany Date: Monday, October 24 – Wednesday, October 26 Attending: Nick Fullenkamp Available to participate in 1x1 partnering meetings



About Vaccitech plc

Vaccitech (“the Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development primarily of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmunity and diseases where the T cell arm of the immune system is believed to play an important role. The company’s proprietary platforms include modified simian adenoviral vectors (ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2), other viral vectors including the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) and synthetic nano-particle technologies (SNAPvax™ and Syntholytic™). The combination of different technologies in a mix and match approach (heterologous prime-boost) consistently generates significantly higher magnitudes of T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs to treat solid tumors, chronic viral infections, as well as a few prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of all milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

