O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Date – Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its third quarter 2022 results as Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Company’s third quarter 2022 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the third quarter of 2022, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (404) 400-0571 and the conference call identification number is 61519118#. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through October 26, 2023.

