Fragrance Creators Establishes Next Phase Collaboration With California to Advance Fragrance Ingredient Transparency

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators established a next-phase collaboration with California regulators to ensure accurate implementation of the state's cosmetics fragrance ingredient communication requirements. Together, this will support industry compliance and advance consumer education and understanding of fragrance in cosmetic and personal care products.

Today, during a panel session at the Chem Watch Cosmetics Regulatory Summit, Dr. Paula Johnson, PhD, MPH, Chief - California Safe Cosmetics Program, California Department of Public Health, and Fragrance Creators Vice President, Government Affairs and Legal, Amanda Nguyen, presented on fragrance ingredient communication. Dr. Johnson offered insights into California law, including the Cosmetic Fragrance and Flavor Ingredient Right to Know Act. Nguyen provided an overview of the fragrance ingredient transparency landscape and highlighted the Fragrance Conservatory, an award-winning fragrance education resource.

"It is important to come together at events like the Chem Watch summit to work towards better ingredient transparency and more informed consumers," said Dr. Johnson.

The California state regulations related to fragrance ingredient transparency require ongoing updating. The association has created customized, continually updated compliance tools for its membership and is pleased to serve as a partner to the Department to help ensure accurate updates and timely industry education.

"We are grateful for the California Department of Public Health's ongoing partnership and are proud to serve as a resource to the Department," said Farah K. Ahmed, Fragrance Creators' President & CEO. "Strong leadership from Amanda and our staff team will continue to empower our members to drive responsible transparency and educate both consumers and the fragrance value chain at large."

Fragrance Creators remains committed to keeping all stakeholders informed and engaged, both as the industry implements legislation in California and as it continues to advocate for consumers' right to know and understand fragrance across all finished goods categories.

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

