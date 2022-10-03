Moloney Securities Customers: 78-Year-Old Widow Loses $100,000 at the Advice of Moloney and Matthew Franchina

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 78-year-old widow suffering from Parkinson’s disease has lost $100,000 in GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GWGHQ) L Bonds at the advice of Moloney Securities and Matthew Franchina. Representing the investor is national securities law firm KlaymanToskes who has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 22-01998) on her behalf in effort to recoup the investment losses.



As explained in the claim, the investor was referred to Franchina as a full-service financial advisor that could recommend safe, low risk, fixed income investments to provide her income during her retirement years. Instead, Franchina and Moloney recommended the purchase of two GWG L Bonds in March 2021, representing them as suitable for her investment objective. The investor had never heard of GWG L Bonds, so she completely relied on the information and representations made by Franchina and Moloney Securities. In truth, the L Bonds are high-risk, illiquid alternative investments.

On April 16, 2021, one month after the purchase, GWGH suspended the sales of its L bonds. This suspension follows the SEC’s 2020 investigation into GWGH.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Moloney and Franchina took advantage of our client’s fragile state. Our client reasonably relied upon the misrepresentation that GWG L Bond’s were safe, suitable investments, and as a result of the reliance, she has suffered investment losses.”

