Summit Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Robert Booth, Renowned Executive and Scientific Leader, to its Board of Directors

Menlo Park, California, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that Dr. Robert Booth, PhD, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Booth initiated the BTK inhibitor program at Celera Genomics, Inc. that ultimately became Pharmacyclics, Inc.’s IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib), the blockbuster drug that changed the paradigm of treatment for many hematological cancers.

“Our world class executives and leaders at Team Summit continue to demonstrate our convening power in our ability to attract such a stellar talent as Dr. Booth,” said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “As we seek to enhance our product pipeline through business development activities as well as internal research and discovery efforts, there are few parallels to the successful experience of Dr. Booth. Adding Robert to our excellent Board of Directors further enhances our incredible group of key subject matter experts, and we are excited to leverage Dr. Booth’s insights and knowledge as we seek to make a meaningful impact on the health and lives of patients facing serious unmet medical needs.”

Dr. Booth was most recently an adjunct professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. He has over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry from executive positions to research and scientific leadership primarily focusing in the areas of oncology, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. He is the co-founder of CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc. where he was previously the Executive Chairman and currently serves as an advisor. He was also the co-founder and CEO of Virobay, Inc. Prior to Virobay, Dr. Booth was an operating partner at TPG Inc. in its biotech fund and served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Celera Genomics. He spent more than a decade in roles of increasing responsibility in research and business development culminating in a Senior Vice President role at Hoffman-La Roche AG (“Roche”). Dr. Booth currently serves on the board of Thryv Therapeutics Inc.; he previously served on the boards of Pharmacyclics, Inc., and CymaBay Inc. He graduated from the University of London with his PhD in biochemistry.

“Dr. Booth is a legend in drug discovery and development, and his decades of experience make him the ideal scientific leader to join Team Summit today,” added Dr. Maky Zanganeh, Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, and a member of the Board of Directors of Summit. “Bob and I have worked with Dr. Booth for almost 15 years. I am thrilled to be able to add a colleague with the poise, experience, and insight of Dr. Booth as we continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our pipeline in the field of oncology, while working to develop our own pipeline of assets through our discovery process. He will be an incredible asset now and throughout the next chapter of Team Summit as we advance medicinal therapies to the next level in oncology.”

“I have had the great pleasure of a front-row seat observing the impact that Team Summit can have on improving the lives of patients with significant unmet medical needs,” stated Dr. Booth. “The caliber of this team with its goal to increase the quality and duration of lives while reducing trauma is unrivaled. I have no doubts that this team will fulfill its mission, and I am thrilled to join Team Summit in accomplishing its goals. I believe that patients will benefit from the dedication and character of Team Summit.”

In conjunction with the appointment of Dr. Booth to the Company’s Board, Dr. Urte Gayko has resigned her position on the Board in order to focus on her full-time position as Summit’s Head of Regulatory, Quality, and Safety.

“We thank Urte for her service as a member of our Board, but more importantly, are incredibly grateful that she decided to join us full-time as a member of our executive team,” stated Mr. Duggan. “She is an incredible leader, and we are fortunate to have her not only as an advisor, but as a core member of our leadership at Team Summit. She will be instrumental in our success going forward, and she represents the highest qualities of our team.”

Summit Therapeutics’ Mission Statement

To build a viable, long-lasting health care organization that assumes full responsibility for designing, developing, trial execution and enrollment, regulatory submission and approval, and successful commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal-friendly medicinal therapy intended to: improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious medical healthcare needs. To identify and control promising product candidates based on exceptional scientific development and administrational expertise, develop our products in a rapid, cost-efficient manner, and to engage commercialization and/or development partners when appropriate.

We accomplish this by building a team of world class professional scientists and business administrators that apply their experience and knowledge to this mission. Team Summit exists to pose, strategize, and execute a path forward in medicinal therapeutic health care that places Summit in a well-deserved, top market share, leadership position. Team Summit assumes full responsibility for stimulating continuous expansion of knowledge, ability, capability, and well-being for all involved stakeholders and highly-valued shareholders.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit was founded in 2003 and our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol ‘SMMT’). We are headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and we have additional offices in Oxford, UK and Cambridge, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.summittxinc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

