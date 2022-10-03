Bianca Saul, JD, and Chris Bock promoted to Vice President

METHUEN, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is our genuine pleasure to announce two very well-earned promotions, effective immediately. Bianca Saul, JD, and Chris Bock have been promoted to Vice President of their respective practices and will serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Agency Principals Jennifer Borislow and Mark Gaunya said, “We are pleased to recognize the talents and leadership of two of our firms’ outstanding leaders.”



Bianca Saul, JD, joined Borislow Insurance nine years ago and has led our Compliance Practice's development and growth, taking it from an individual contributor role to a fully formed department of four with a well-defined approach to our client compliance needs. She also leads our Engagement Committee and participates actively in the Organizational Excellence, Talent Management, Technology, Expanded Leadership, and Finance committees.

Bianca and her team significantly support our overall team and our clients with all their compliance needs and concerns. Bianca has her JD, SHRM-SCP, and MBA and is licensed to practice in MA, NY, and NH. We are fortunate to have her represent us on legislative committees with the National Association of Health Underwriters and The Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers.

With more than 18 years of underwriting leadership experience, Chris Bock joined Borislow Insurance in late 2017, building our firm’s Risk Management Practice from the ground up. In addition to the exceptional development of his team, Chris has set the standard for our proactive approach and client deliverables related to the retention, sharing, and transferring of their medical and prescription risk.

Chris’ background includes serving as the Regional Underwriting Consultant at Marsh & McLennan Agency Northeast, overseeing the building of the region’s underwriting division and all financially-based client needs and projects. He was also the Underwriting Team Lead at both Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Connecticut and Oxford Health Plans, a subsidiary of United Healthcare. He holds a Bachelor’s in Communication from Fairfield University.

Borislow Insurance and its growing community of like-minded employers in Captivated Health provide clients nationwide with customized employee benefits solutions. Our firm is among the fastest growing and most respected of its kind, predicated on more than 40 years of unwavering commitment to client service. Our team of experts provides insights and services on a full range of health & welfare subjects, including group benefits, risk management; healthcare cost and transparency solutions; compliance; technology; communication tools, HR consulting, healthcare reform, personal financial wellbeing, and much more.

