Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for October 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for October 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $6.146 per GJ to $4.595 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $4.267 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.328 per GJ for September and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $157 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $6.146 per GJ to $4.595 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $4.267 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.328 per GJ for September and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $143 in the South.