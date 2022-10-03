LGI Homes’ Commemorates Annual Service Impact Day and Celebrates Employee Volunteerism

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the successful return of the Company’s annual Service Impact Day, which was held on September 22, 2022. During this special event, every LGI Homes employee stepped away from their usual responsibilities to dedicate their full day to support local charities through volunteerism and financial gifts. As a result, over 7,500 hours were volunteered and over $260,000 was donated in support of 61 organizations in 19 states.



“Service Impact Day is one of the primary ways our Company demonstrates its commitment to being a people-focused organization,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of LGI Homes. “During this event, every LGI Homes employee focuses on the needs of their local community and, in partnership with numerous non-profit organizations around the nation, uses their time, skills and experience to positively impact people’s lives. Because in-person volunteering was temporarily put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was especially gratifying as we once again gathered together in person, rolled up our sleeves and worked alongside our non-profit partners to make a positive difference and strengthen our communities.”

Service Impact Day is the hallmark event in the Company’s philanthropic initiative LGI Giving, through which it anticipates donating upwards of $1,000,000 in 2022 to support the communities where it does business.

About LGI Giving

Started in 2016, the LGI Giving initiative was created for LGI employees to have a larger impact on the communities in which they serve through volunteering and financial contributions – strengthening local relationships and demonstrating loyalty. Since then, this initiative has grown to support an abundance of organizations each year. Through this initiative, the Company has contributed over $2,750,000 in corporate, non-profit sponsorships and donated nearly 30,000 employee service hours in collaboration with numerous charities and other non-profit organizations nationwide. During LGI Giving’s Annual Service Impact Day, LGI offices across the nation are closed and every employee donates their time and energy to supporting a nonprofit organization or cause in their community. For more information on LGI Giving, please visit https://www.lgihomes.com/community-involvement.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

