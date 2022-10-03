Website Building Lifetime Service Packages Now Available from Get Pixabiz

Darwen, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwen, England -

Get Pixabiz, a digital marketing agency serving the UK, is pleased to announce that they are offering lifetime packages for creating a fully functional small business website, which means clients only need to pay once and they get the website practically for free forever. They offer two kinds of “lifetime” packages with the basic package costing only £99 as one-time payment with no monthly costs.

Ismail Ougradar from Get Pixabiz says, “I started receiving requests for websites during the pandemic, then, due to effects of Brexit, and now the cost of living crisis, forcing people to find alternative forms of income. People have started selling cupcakes and other confectionery from home, some have started a service such as tuition for school children and others are selling clothing or any products that they ‘know’ people would buy.”

Get Pixabiz is striving to help these new entrepreneurs in launching their businesses through the provision of a low-cost website. With the Pixabiz Lifetime Package, clients get professional fully-functional websites within just seven days that have no complex tech, are easy to use, with no ongoing hosting charges. This lifetime package offers an attractive professional multi-page pixabiz.co.uk website built based on the specific needs of the client. The features of this lifetime package include: fast loading pages; regular backups; web hosting & SSL; a WordPress CRM website; an easy to use editor, products & services pages; first class security; all branded to the client’s business; choice of URLand design template; premium plugins; in a 7-day turnaround; and responsive to all devices. They also provide 12 months custom domain transfer; SEO integration; social promotion; and third party integrations.

The Pixabiz "Pro" package from the cheap website builder, named "Get" Pixabiz includes everything that is provided in the Pixabiz "Lifetime" package plus additional features, such as: 2x email addresses; optimised Google Business Profile; an option to have one’s own domain name; basic on-site local SEO; 5 directory submission; premium widget templates; Facebook and Google Pixel integration; a standard press release; social feeds to the site; appointment booking function and e-commerce. This package will cost only £199 one-time payment plus a £20 monthly fee.

Get Pixabiz also provides additional services, such as local SEO, SEO, PPC, press releases, stacks, and videos. Local SEO services include the Pixabiz Google Business Profile Optimisation; Pixabiz Google Business Profile Set Up and Verification; Pixabiz On-Site SEO; Pixabiz Press Release “Premium”; and Pixabiz Press Release “Prime”. For PPC, they offer the Pixabiz Sales Funnel and Google PPC Campaign Setup. They also offer Pixabiz Stacked Websites, which are all attractive web pages, insert optimised content, and have the perfect backlink from high authority domains. They can also provide YouTube Video Optimisation.

Get Pixabiz is a digital marketing agency with more than 17 years of experience in digital marketing, SEO, and digital media services in the United Kingdom. They are ready to assist small businesses with various tools and features. Ismail Ougradar from Get Pixabiz says, “I've been building websites for over 10 years and find that it is much easier to build a website today than it was 10 years ago. I can put a site together in hours as opposed to weeks when I first started... If it takes me hours to put a site together then there is no need to charge small business owners £1000+ for this. I'm not comfortable overcharging and hence I decided to create a community of websites where small business owners can obtain a website with all the features they would need at a fraction of the cost that website designers' charge. Pixabiz Website owners also gain a massive advantage by being part of a community of websites from the outset in business. Their website becomes part of the community with higher Google & search engine ranking from day one.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the lifetime website packages offered by Get Pixabix can visit the Get Pixabiz website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Get Pixabiz, contact the company here:



Get Pixabiz

Ismail Ougradar

07535 346684

io@pixabiz.co.uk