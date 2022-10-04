CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6

Markham, ON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.

CFund Capital Canada Inc., the Canadian branch of CFUND, a cryptocurrency fund company, will participate in this event, establish contacts with leaders in other industries, and participate in the discussion on the development of the blockchain industry in this Expo. CFUND is a professional platform integrating investor education, liquidity provision and crypto asset management.

Speakers at this expo come from well-known brands in the industry, including META, Pfizer, Oracle, PayPal, Finixio, Johnson & Johnson, and more.

"I am very happy to attend the blockchain expo in person." Robert Levin, CEO of CFund Capital, said: "The high-quality participants are an excellent opportunity to continue to introduce our products to the wider commercial market and expand the unique use of blockchain in solving the key supply chain problems facing companies today. At the same time, with the help of this blockchain expo, we hope to establish contact with the industry's top blockchain companies and explore the possibility of cooperation."

"CFund Capital has sufficient cash flow now. In order to further expand the size of the company, we plan to acquire a crypto market maker company within this month." Robert Levin said: "Now the whole cryptocurrency industry is in a bear market stage. With the impact of the Russian Ukrainian war and the global epidemic, the operation of some crypto market maker teams and service companies in the blockchain industry is not ideal. If they can be acquired and integrated, it will be very helpful for the future development of CFUND."

It is reported that this blockchain expo will hold six expositions at the same time, including the IoT, AI and big data, Cyber Security & Cloud, 5G, edge computing and digital transformation.



For more information about the Expo, please visit https://blockchain-expo.com/northamerica/

