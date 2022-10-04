Origin Therapeutics Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE:ORIG) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) announces that Michael Young has resigned as a director of the Company in order to focus on his other businesses. The Company thanks Mr. Young for his contribution and services and wishes him well on his future endeavours.



About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies focused on the emerging psychedelics sector.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.