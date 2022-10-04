Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 4 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 26 September 2022 until 3 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 309,563 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.49 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|26 Sep 2022
|51,570
|64.7172
|3,337,466
|27 Sep 2022
|52,542
|63.7928
|3,351,801
|28 Sep 2022
|50,451
|63.7626
|3,216,887
|29 Sep 2022
|49,935
|64.5594
|3,223,774
|30 Sep 2022
|50,881
|65.0425
|3,309,427
|3 Oct 2022
|54,184
|65.0645
|3,525,455
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|5,025,804
|70.8722
|356,189,638
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|5,335,367
|70.5021
|376,154,448
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,754,002 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
