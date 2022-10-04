Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 4 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 26 September 2022 until 3 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 309,563 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.49 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
26 Sep 202251,57064.71723,337,466
27 Sep 202252,54263.79283,351,801
28 Sep 202250,45163.76263,216,887
29 Sep 202249,93564.55943,223,774
30 Sep 202250,88165.04253,309,427
3 Oct 202254,18465.06453,525,455
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		5,025,80470.8722356,189,638
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme5,335,36770.5021376,154,448







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,754,002 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

