Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 4 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.



Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 26 September 2022 until 3 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 309,563 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.49 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 26 Sep 2022 51,570 64.7172 3,337,466 27 Sep 2022 52,542 63.7928 3,351,801 28 Sep 2022 50,451 63.7626 3,216,887 29 Sep 2022 49,935 64.5594 3,223,774 30 Sep 2022 50,881 65.0425 3,309,427 3 Oct 2022 54,184 65.0645 3,525,455 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 5,025,804 70.8722 356,189,638 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 5,335,367 70.5021 376,154,448

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,754,002 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment