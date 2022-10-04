AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September and the Third Quarter of the Year

In September 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 392 491 passengers, which is an 26.5% increase compared to September 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 34 169 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 61 603 units in the same comparison.
In the third quarter of the year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 893 603 passengers, which is an 65.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 13.1% to 102 399 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 21.0% to 277 747 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2022 and the third quarter of the year were the following:
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Change
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|392 491
|310 265
|26.5%
|1 893 603
|1 144 092
|65.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|123 927
|92 321
|34.2%
|691 352
|379 322
|82.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|240 307
|189 007
|27.1%
|1 049 481
|649 206
|61.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|28 257
|28 937
|-2.3%
|152 770
|115 564
|32.2%
|Cargo Units
|34 169
|33 982
|0.6%
|102 399
|90 538
|13.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 879
|7 143
|-31.7%
|14 771
|17 570
|-15.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|25 221
|21 804
|15.7%
|76 117
|60 967
|24.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4 069
|5 035
|-19.2%
|11 511
|12 001
|-4.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|61 603
|64 610
|-4.7%
|277 747
|229 468
|21.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|7 108
|8 627
|-17.6%
|58 787
|42 707
|37.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|52 849
|53 438
|-1.1%
|207 231
|174 979
|18.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1 646
|2 545
|-35.3%
|11 729
|11 782
|-0.4%
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Third quarter results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Cruise ferry Silja Europa operated on the route until mid-August. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 17 departures on Estonia-Finland route in September.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Regal Star operated also on Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 11 September. In September cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated temporarily on Estonia-Finland route and during that period there was no cruise ferry operation on Estonia-Sweden route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Galaxy operated on the route until 11 September.
