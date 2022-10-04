Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 34

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 39, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement    1,423,000 116,543,362
26 September 2022 20,000  85.92  1,718,400
27 September 2022 20,000  86.62  1,732,400
28 September 2022 21,000  84.97  1,784,370
29 September 2022 22,000  83.76  1,842,720
30 September 2022 21,000  84.40  1,772,400
Total week 39 142,000   12,252,810
Total accumulated1,527,000 125,393,652

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.616.600 treasury shares, equal to 1,31 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


Attachments

No. 34 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 39 - UK