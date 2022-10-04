New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendment, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 01I are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

Capital centreCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK0009540122E (SDO)DKK6.00%Annuity01.10.2053
DK0009540478E (SDO)DKK6.00%Hybrid (up to 10 years interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK0009540551E (SDO)DKK5.00%Annuity01.10.2043
DK0009540635I (RO)DKK6.00%Annuity01.10.2053
DK0009540718E (SDO)DKK7.00%Hybrid (up to 10 years interest-only period)01.10.2053

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Samlet_UK