Stromasys Legacy Hardware Emulation is Now Available in a New AWS Middle East (UAE) Region

GENEVA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stromasys, an industry-leading legacy server emulation company, announced today the availability of its Charon server emulation solutions for customers using the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Middle East (UAE) Region, which will support the acceleration of innovation and digital transformation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region consists of three Availability Zones (AZs) and becomes AWS's second region in the Middle East, with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, which launched in 2019. The new AWS Region gives organizations even greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the UAE, using advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation.

"This expansion into the Middle East provides even more choice for customers," said Myriam Khan, Head of Sales for Stromasys in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. "With our proven solution and AWS's commitment to customers in the UAE, customers will be able to significantly accelerate their cloud migration strategies."

Stromasys recently achieved AWS Migration and Modernization Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Stromasys has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success, automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

"Customers want migration and modernization solutions that remove obstacles and preserve the applications that are critical to their organizations," said John Prot, CEO of Stromasys, "With Charon in AWS Marketplace, we make it easy for customers to virtualize and preserve their applications in the cloud without changes."

For organizations struggling with compatibility challenges between mission-critical applications and modern cloud computing, Stromasys provides the most efficient solution to modernize and preserve applications. Charon legacy hardware emulation seamlessly virtualizes the respective legacy host system in the cloud with proven performance to quickly eliminate the time and costs associated with managing hardware or rewriting software. Stromasys makes it possible to lift and shift customers' mission-critical applications to the cloud and leave customers' legacy hardware behind.

AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers' business continuity but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region enables local customers with data residency requirements to store data securely in the UAE but also provides customers with even lower latency across the country.

Stromasys is the original and leading provider of enterprise-class, cross-platform virtualization solutions for PDP-11, Digital VAX and Alpha, PA-RISC, and SPARC servers. The company extends the lifecycle of business and mission-critical applications through virtualization, modernization, and system enhancement.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and in Raleigh, North Carolina, with sales offices as well as engineering, development, and research labs located around the world, Stromasys has implemented cross-platform virtualization solutions for the world's leading companies in over 70 countries.

