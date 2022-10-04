Introduction to the In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) Online Training Course (November 3-4, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Introduction to the In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (EU) 2017/746, which came into force in May 2017 with a transition period of five years, is intended to strengthen the current approval system for in-vitro diagnostics and makes substantial changes to the existing IVD Directive (98/79/EC) legislation.



The Regulation introduces a new risk-rule classification system based on the Global Harmonization Task Force (GHTF) rules which, for the first time, takes patient impact into consideration. This will have a significant impact on all manufacturers of IVDs as about 80 per cent of all devices will now require some form of conformity assessment by a Notified Body.



This seminar will clarify the requirements applicable to in-vitro diagnostic devices under the new Regulation, highlight the major changes to responsibility and product data expectations and provide a thorough understanding of the impact on the industry.



Practical workshops over the two days will help consolidate the information provided.



Who Should Attend:

Regulatory affairs personnel

Persons responsible for regulatory compliance

Quality assurance professionals

Those responsible for OEM/subcontractor control of IVDs

Economic operators, importers, distributors

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to IVDs

Definition of an IVD

Why are IVDs regulated separately?

Investigating standards and their use

Exploring CE marking

Historical overview of the current IVD Directive (98/79/EC)

Examining the structure and content of the IVD Directive

Introduction to IVD Regulation (EU) 2017/746

How did we come from the Directive to the Regulation?

Main drivers for change

Scale of change

Structure and Annex

Notified Bodies

How has the role of the Notified Bodies changed under the IVD Regulation?

Conformity assessment

IVD Regulation - key changes

Persons responsible for regulatory compliance

Economic operators, importers, distributors

UDI

Software

Intended use/intended purpose

(including an interactive workshop)

Performance evaluation

Clinical evidence

Compiling the technical documentation for an IVD

Structure and content of STED

Technical file vs design dossier

Labelling requirements and strategies

Understanding electronic instructions for use (e-IFUs)

Use of language and symbols

Translation requirements

Traceability and EUDAMED

UDIs

ISO 13485:2016

Introduction to ISO 13485

Key changes from 2012 to 2016

Where does it fit with IVDD & IVDR?

Risk-based classification

How are IVDs classified?

Workshop: Product classification

Discussion on the classification of example IVDs

Risk management

Regulatory requirements

ISO14971

Usability

Workshop: Risk management



Clinical evidence and common specifications

Scientific validity vs performance evaluation

Vigilance and PMS

Regulatory requirements

Incident reporting/FSCA management

Case studies: Reporting/recalls

PMS

Key timelines and practical considerations



Discussion: Preparing a roadmap for transition



Speakers:



Nancy Consterdine

Consultant

UL, IVDeology Ltd



Nancy Consterdine. This MDTI expert is a joint director in her own consultancy specialising in global regulatory affairs strategy and compliance for in vitro diagnostics and medical devices, focusing on the transition to the new IVD/Medical Device Regulations, MDSAP and ISO13485:2016.



She has over 30 years in the IVD industry and in previous roles has been responsible for designing, reviewing and maintaining regulatory frameworks for self-declared and annex II list products. Also identifying regulatory strategies around global submissions (EU, FDA, Health Canada, TGA, Russia, Latin America and China). She has a special interest in labelling and UDI requirements.



Stuart Angell

Director

IVDeology Ltd



Stuart Angell, This MDTI expert is a joint director in his own consultancy specialising in global regulatory affairs strategy and compliance for in vitro diagnostics and medical devices focusing on the transition to the new IVD/Medical Device Regulations, MDSAP and ISO13485:2016.



He has over 15 years in the IVD industry and in previous roles has been responsible for designing, reviewing and maintaining regulatory frameworks for self-declared and annex list II products including technical documentation for EU and global submissions (FDA, Health Canada, TGA, Russia, Latin America). He has an excellent understanding of risk management, Post Market Surveillance (PMS) and vigilance.



