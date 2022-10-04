Insights on the Security Appliances Global Market to 2030 - by Deployment, Industry Vertical, Type and Region

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Appliances Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the security appliances market size was valued at $69.18 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $229.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.81% from 2021 to 2030.



Security appliances can be defined as a set of network management and security tools that are designed to protect the inside and outside of the network system from various cyber threats. It includes firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN).

Security appliances protect the safety of assets from cyber-crime and terrorism and other network service interruptions that affect daily operations in order to effectively protect sensitive data of organizations. Network security can be accomplished through active monitoring, exposure of outages or malicious movement, and prompt response to disruptions.



The rising adoption of cloud based solutions, mobility, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend has enabled endpoint protection to be a crucial part of all security departments. Security threats and vulnerabilities that vary from day to day and even hour to hour. In addition, maintaining security in a wireless environment is a challenge for most vendors in the ecosystem.

Moreover, cyber threats affect more than just the information technology (IT) infrastructure of a company. These threats cause disruptions to the entire network that can impact principal business functions. Furthermore, organizations evaluate network security in terms of direct influence to the successful execution of an organization's primary mission.



The global security appliances market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is categorized into firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN).

By industry vertical, it is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), public sector, energy & utilities, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. By deployment, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key market players operating in the market, which includes Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc., and Juniper Networks, Inc.

These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which help to drive the growth of the global security appliances market.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the security appliances market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing security appliances market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the security appliances market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global security appliances market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z70jb