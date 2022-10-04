Global Anti-Roll Bar Market Size to grow USD 1.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.3%

New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Market for Anti-Roll Bar estimated at US$ 890 Mn in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The vehicle's handling, comfort, and safety are all improved by the suspension system, which is why it is so important. Modern suspension systems now include anti-roll bars for better handling and increased vehicle security. While making a tight turn at high speed, the car's anti-roll bar stabilizes it and prevents it from over-tilting. When the car is turning while leaning to one side, the anti-roll bar is in action. It provides counterbalancing to the opposing wheel with the help of the suspension and prevents the car from going off-road.

The global market for anti-roll bar linkages is being driven by the rising need for vehicle production and the passenger automobile industry. The demand for anti-roll bar links is indirectly driven by the passenger car segment, which is expected to continue to be the largest for automotive suspension. The vehicle sector is also expanding well, particularly in nations like the US, Mexico, and the UK. which help fuel the large annual production of anti-roll bar links and lightweight suspension components.

The anti-roll bar helps to lessen body roll, improving the comfort of the vehicle's handling. Over the projected period, the market is expected to be driven by customers' increased preference for safe and practical handling. Low price is an another element that is anticipated to propel the anti-roll bar market during the projected period is the anti-roll bar's. The production of lightweight, composite-based anti-roll bars is a key emphasis for major producers. This is yet another element driving the anti-roll bar market during the anticipated period of time.

The hollow bar segment dominated the global anti-roll bar market owing to its properties as its lighter and less stiff than the solid bar, the outcome is the same as a solid bar. The passenger car segment dominated the global anti-roll bar market owing to increase in the manufacture of passenger cars. Asia Pacific region is dominating the market share of global anti-roll bar market owing due to growing need for anti-roll bars in this region is expected to increase as passenger car production increases. Another element fueling the expansion of passenger automobiles is rising consumer disposable income and a growing preference for comfortable driving.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 119 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Anti-roll Bar Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product Type (Solid bar & Hollow bar), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Motor Vehicle, Heavy Motor Vehicle): By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030”, in detail along with the table of contents https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/anti-roll-bar-market

Key Companies & Recent Developments: Partnerships, strategic mergers, and acquisitions are expected to be the most successful strategies for industry participants to get speedy access to growing markets while also improving technological capabilities. The major companies profiled in this report include Sway Tec, Thyssenkrupp, Mubea, Tinsley Bridge, Wanxiang, NHK International, SAT, Kongsberg Automotive, Dongfeng, TMT (CSR), Yangzhou Dongsheng, Tower, ZF TRW, ADDCO, AAM, Huayu, TATA, DAEWON, Fawer, Sogefi, and Chuo Spring and others.

