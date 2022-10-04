Insights on the Data Center Colocation Global Market to 2027 - Rapid Digitization, Along With Increasing Utilization of Hybrid Cloud Computing and Virtualization Systems is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center colocation market size reached US$ 50.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 110.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.07% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Data center colocation refers to a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth and other computing resources within an existing data center. These data centers are equipped with in-built networking components, power backup facilities, information protocol (IP) system and cooling units and are usually available in retail and wholesale setups.

In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, colocation data centers are more cost-effective, highly reliable, easily scalable, can be located near the users and require minimal technical staff. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industry sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology (IT), manufacturing, energy, government and retail.



Global Data Center Colocation Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid digitization across industries, along with the increasing utilization of hybrid cloud computing and virtualization systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the data center colocation market. Data center colocation facilities are located away from the user premises and can be controlled remotely in case of disasters to secure the data.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of reliable, scalable and secure infrastructure for efficient data recovery and business continuity requirements, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

With the increasing number of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in the developing economies, there is a substantial rise in the deployment of modular data centers to keep up with the rising network complexities. Other factors, including the growing demand for data storage facilities from the e-commerce industry, along with significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AT&T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., China Telecom Corporation Limited, Coresite Realty Corporation, Cyrusone Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Limited, Internap Corporation, KDDI Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) and Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the market size for the global data center colocation market?

2. What is the global data center colocation market growth?

3. What are the global data center colocation market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global data center colocation market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center colocation market?

6. What is the global data center colocation market breakup by organization size?

7. What is the global data center colocation market breakup by end-use industry?

8. What are the major regions in the global data center colocation market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global data center colocation market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Colocation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Retail Colocation

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wholesale Colocation

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 BFSI

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Manufacturing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 IT and Telecom

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Energy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Government

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Retail

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Education

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Entertainment and Media

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Market Trends

8.10.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AT&T Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 CenturyLink Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 China Telecom Corporation Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Coresite Realty Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Cyrusone Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Equinix Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Global Switch Limited

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Internap Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 KDDI Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g83llu

