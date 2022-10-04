Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market to Reach $23.49 Trillion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow from $17491.23 billion in 2021 to $19241.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow to $23497.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating the future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses past data to predict future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline its operations, manage its inventory and perform profitability analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Paper And Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers; Drugs And Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers; Apparel, Piece Goods, And Notions Merchant Wholesalers;Grocery And Related Product Merchant Wholesalers; Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers; Chemical And Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers; Petroleum And Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers; Beer, Wine, And Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers; Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

2) By Ownership: Wholesale or Distribution Chain; Independent Wholesalers



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Characteristics



4. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Product Analysis



5. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Supply Chain



6. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Customer Information



7. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Size And Growth



9. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Regional Analysis



10. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Segmentation

11. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



13. Western Europe Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



14. Eastern Europe Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



15. North America Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



16. South America Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



17. Middle East Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



18. Africa Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



19. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market



21. Market Background: Wholesale Market



22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

C&S Wholesale Grocers

Cardinal Health Inc.

Heineken

Performance Food Group Company

Walgreens Boots Alliance

