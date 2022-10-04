Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Derived Technologies Such as Cognitive Radios

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD 12.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by factors such as transition of radio communication devices from analog to digital, customized communication on the move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles, etc.

The tactical communication market includes major players such Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the tactical communication market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.

Ground: The dominating segment of the tactical communication market, by the platform

Based on platform, the tactical communication market has been segmented into ground, airborne, naval, unmanned systems. The ground segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Manpacks: The fastest-growing segment of the tactical communication market, by type

The manpacks type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth can be attributed due to the high rate of adoption of technologically advanced tactical communication components due to the ease of usage and maintenance.

Single Frequency: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the tactical communication market, by frequency

The defense segment of the tactical communication market has been classified into a different frequency. The growth of the single frequency segment of the tactical communication market can be attributed to the increased use of various technologically advanced components for receiving the large set of data through signals from several parts of the world across multiple platforms.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace and tactical communication market.

The tactical communication market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the tactical communication market for the delivery of tactical data links and related systems and components, thus driving the growth of the tactical communication market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Military Spending

Demand for Mission-Critical Communication

Transition of Radio Communication Devices from Analog to Digital

Customized Communication-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Restraints

Rigorous Military Standards and Stringent Regulations

Growing Security Concerns

Opportunities

Demand for Next-Generation IP Radio Systems

Opportunities in Derived Technologies Such as Cognitive Radios

Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles

Growing Demand for Enhanced Interoperability

Challenges

Interoperability Between Disparate Communication Technologies

High Power Consumption

