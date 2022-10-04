Automotive Operating Systems Market to Hit USD 14 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive operating systems market is expected to reach USD 14 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The auto tech industry has observed robust interest and investments in recent years. The self-driving vehicles sector is slated to generate substantial revenues and considerable returns on investment for the development of highly sought-after autonomous vehicles. As a result, the significant growth potential in the automotive operating systems industry has pushed large firms and venture capitalists to make huge capital investments in order to secure their share in future revenues, which, in turn, is fueling market development.

Increasing deployment of QNX operating system to augment business outlook

The QNX OS type segment is poised to record more than 35% of the automotive operating systems market share by 2030. Businesses widely use QNX real-time operating systems to offer performance, security, and reliability in mission-critical systems. The growing use of QNX for the development and integration of advanced driver assistance systems in electronic vehicles has fueled segment growth. Additionally, extensive innovations in ADAS systems stimulate the demand for QNX automobile operating systems.

Penetration of electric comfort in luxury vehicles to boost segment growth

The body control & comfort segment is estimated to grow at over 10% CAGR through 2030. The mounting penetration of electric comfort and suspension systems in luxury passenger vehicles is speculated to foster automotive operating systems market outlook.

Growing preference for passenger vehicles accelerating market share

Sports, luxury, family-oriented, tiny automobiles, and sports utility vehicles are types of passenger vehicles (SUVs) that are in high demand. The rising inclination towards independence and flexibility of movement, which is enabled by private passenger vehicles, has created notable growth opportunities for industry participants, which is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the passenger vehicle segment.

Massive investments to impel compact cars segment growth

The compact cars segment held over 15% of the revenue share in the passenger vehicle category in 2021. Huge investments in the production of self-driving compact vehicles are likely to enhance industry development. The introduction of such vehicles is impelling the need for automotive OS, especially in leading companies in the self-driving realm.

APAC to emerge as a key investment avenue

The Asia Pacific automotive operating systems market is predicted to observe 15% growth rate through 2030 due to the increasing adoption of electric cars in this region, particularly in China, which is the global leader in the electric vehicle sector. Furthermore, the growing demand for safe, efficient, and comfortable driving experiences, as well as rising internet penetration will drive regional growth.

Capacity expansion efforts to define the competitive spectrum

Top companies operating in the automotive operating systems market are AUTOSAR, General Motors Company, Automotive Grade Linux, BlackBerry Limited, BMW AG, MONTAVISTA SOFTWARE, LLC, Ford Motor Company, Tesla Inc., Mercedes-Benz AG Microsoft Corporation, Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and many others. The automotive operating systems market is witnessing several new breakthroughs and product range expansions by industry players.

