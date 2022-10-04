Global Medical Power Supply Market Report 2022: Increased Market Penetration of Portable and Integrated Medical Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Power Supply Market by Converter Type (AC-DC, DC-DC), Application (MRI, ECG, EEG, PET, CT Scan, Ultrasound, X-ray, RF Mammography, Surgical Equipment, Dental Equipment), Manufacturing Type (Enclosed, External, U Bracket) - Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical power supply market is projected to reach USD 1968.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 1438.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. Advances in power supplies for medical equipment, increasing demand for energy-efficient AC/DC-DC/DC power supplies, and Supportive government regulations for effective air and water pollution monitoring and control, supportive regulations and standards for cleanrooms and manufacturing, growing focus on the quality of food products, and technological advancement & new product launch to drive the growth of the market globally. However, the high cost and technical limitations of particle counters are adversely impacting the growth of this market.

The AC-DC power supply segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on the converter type, the global medical power supply market is segmented into AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies. The AC-DC power supply segment to hold the largest share of the global medical power supply market in 2022. AC-DC power supplies are compatible with various diagnostic imaging devices, such as MRI and X-ray systems. Thus, the growing adoption of such systems in hospitals, diagnostics centers, ASCs, and other healthcare facilities is expected to support market growth.

The external power supply segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on architecture, the global medical power supply market is segmented into enclosed, open-frame, external, U-bracket, configurable, and encapsulated power supply. The external power supply segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The growing adoption of external power supplies for home healthcare applications is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

In terms of application, patient monitoring equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on the application, the medical power supply market is segmented into diagnostic imaging systems, patient monitoring equipment, home use and wearable medical equipment, implantable medical devices, dental equipment, surgical equipment, and other medical devices. The patient monitoring equipment segment held the largest share of the global medical power supply market in 2021, primarily due to the developing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and increasing public-private funding for installing advanced patient monitoring equipment.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The APAC is home to seven of the most populous countries and over 60% of the global population. The sheer magnitude of the population coupled with strong economic indicators has created massive potential in the region. Thus, medical device companies across the globe are focusing on entering and expanding in the APAC. With the escalating demand for healthcare services, medical devices play a key role in the overall market. Development of diagnostic labs, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strict regulations for medical power supply (in countries like Japan, China, and India) to drive market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Market Penetration of Portable and Integrated Medical Devices

Growing Adoption of Home-Use Healthcare Products

Increased Research Spending on Energy-Efficient Power Supplies

Technology Evolution in Power Supplies and Ecosystem

ZVS Circuit

PC Board Core Transformers

Digital Control and Fan-Less Medical Power Supplies

Emergence of Gallium Nitride-Based Semiconductors

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

Opportunities

Economic Development and Increased Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries

Emerging High-Voltage Dc Power Sources

Increasing Accessibility of Products

Challenges

Grey Market for Low-Quality Products

Difficult Adaption of Device System Interface

Technical Limitations of Power Supply

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Medical Power Supply Market, by Converter Type

7 Medical Power Supply Market, by Architecture

8 Medical Power Supply Market, by Application

9 Medical Power Supply Market, by Manufacturing Type

10 Medical Power Supply Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Energy Industries

Astrodyne Tdi

Bel Fuse

Cincon Electronics

Cosel Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Franmar International Inc.

Friwo Geratebau GmbH

Fsp Group

Globtek, Inc.

Hdp Power (Seacomp)

Inventus Power

Mean Well Enterprises

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Recom Power GmbH

Sl Power Electronics

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

Synqor

Tdk-Lambda Corporation

Traco Electronic Ag

Tri-Mag, LLC

Wall Industries Inc.

Xp Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dqipt

Attachment