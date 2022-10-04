FINRA Approves Name Change to DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. and Trading Symbol Change to “DWAY”

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. name change furthers its mission to provide vehicle subscription service to all with its “EVs for Everyone” sustainability program



PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: DWAY) (“DriveItAway”), an industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms with its revolutionary subscription to purchase technology, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Financial Industry Regulatory Agency (“FINRA”) that the pending company name change and trading symbol change request to DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. and “DWAY,” has been approved.

Accordingly, effective Monday, October 3, 2022, the company’s common stock will trade on the OTC Pink tier of the over-the-counter market operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc. as follows:

New Name: DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

New Symbol: DWAY

This approved corporate action was related to Company's previous amendment to its Articles of Incorporation on April 18, 2022, whereby the Company's corporate name had been changed to DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. from Creative Learning Corp. The Company believes that this recent change effectuated by FINRA will eliminate confusion in the marketplace for existing and future stockholders.

This corporate action opens a new chapter for the company, as it allows DriveItAway to shed the connection to the prior business and focus on our corporate mission, which is solely targeted on providing the technology platform and program for manufacturers, car dealers to enable all consumers, regardless of credit score or cash down payment, to drive and buy the vehicle of his/her choice with its subscription to ownership program.

Focused in particular on sustainability, DriveItAway’s unique “Drive Now, Decide Later” program enables “EVs for Everyone” as it is designed to alleviate the largest barriers to mainstream EV adoption – the higher cost of EVs, and “range suitability.” Anyone on the DriveItAway program can drive his or her vehicle for an unlimited time before making a long-term financial commitment and builds dollars towards the purchase while driving.

“I am proud to have a role in completing this corporate action as we work to make driving and owning an EV truly affordable for all,” says, John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO, DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. “If you have want to try out an EV or any vehicle for an unlimited time before making a long term financial commitment, regardless of credit score or cash down, let us show you “DWAY,” adds Possumato.

About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new Electric Vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

