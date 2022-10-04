Digihost Announces Y/Y 52% Increase in Quarterly Bitcoin Production and Provides Operations Update

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2022.



TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative BTC production results for the month and quarter ended September 30, 2022, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

The Company is pleased to report that it mined approximately 591 BTC in the first nine months of 2022, exceeding full year 2021 BTC production by approximately 14%.

Production Highlights for September 2022

Mined 69.84 BTC, resulting in total holdings of 160.86 BTC at the end of September valued at approximately $3.13 million based on a BTC price of $19,432 as of September 30, 2022.





Ethereum (“ETH”) holdings of 1,000.89 ETH at the end of September valued at approximately $1.33 million based on an ETH price of $1,328 as of September 30, 2022.





Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of approximately $4.46 million as of September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company held cash of approximately $3.0 million as of September 30, 2022. Cash and liquid assets as of September 30, 2022 totalled approximately $7.46 million.





To avoid equity dilution for its shareholders, management sold a portion of its BTC production during September to fund its energy costs.





The Company remains debt free as of September 30, 2022.





In continuing its support of the power needs of the local community, the Company reduced its overall energy consumption throughout Q3 of 2022 with its operation running predominantly at off-peak hours.



Year-Over-Year Monthly Comparison

The Company mined approximately 32.17 more BTC in September 2022, compared to September 2021, representing an increase of approximately 85%.

Figure 1. Year-over-year Monthly BTC Production

Sep-22 Sep-21 MoM Increase

Mined BTC 69.84 37.67 32.17 Approximate BTC value $19,432 $43,791 ($24,359) Production Value $1,357,131 $1,649,607 ($292,476)

Year-Over-Year Quarterly Comparison

The Company mined an additional 69.76 BTC during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, representing year-over-year quarterly increase of 52%.

Figure 2. Quarter-over-quarter BTC Production

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YoY Increase

Mined BTC 202.78 133.02 69.76 Approximate BTC value $19.432 $43,791 ($24,359) Production Value $3,940,421 $5,825,079 ($1,884,658)

North Tonawanda Power Plant Acquisition Update

Digihost is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the New York Public Service Commission for the acquisition of the 60 MW power plant in North Tonawanda originally announced by the Company on March 24, 2021. Digihost is currently moving forward expeditiously with other closing matters in order to complete the acquisition of the power plant in Q4 2022.

With the power plant running at 50 MW, the Company will be able to increase its current operating capacity by approximately 150%, increasing Dighost’s hash rate to approximately 1.6 EH.

Alabama Site Build-Out

The Company is pleased to announce that it continues the development of the facilities Phase 1 build-out and construction work in Alabama on schedule and on budget. Digihost is building the necessary infrastructure to provide the property with power capacity of 22 MW during the fourth quarter of 2022 and a total of 55 MW by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Completion of the Phase 1 build will provide the Company with approximately 550 PH of additional operating capacity.

During Q3 2022, Digihost received Public Service Commission approval for an economic rider rate discount. This discount, coupled with the lower direct energy costs it has negotiated with Alabama Power, will lead to an overall reduction in the Company’s operating costs. The Alabama Power agreements provide the Company with very competitive power costs in today’s inflationary environment, further reinforcing Digihost’s strategic decision to expand and diversify its operation to Alabama.

North Carolina Expansion

As previously disclosed, earlier in the year the Company announced that it acquired 25 acres of land in North Carolina and will be developing it for use in Q3 or Q4 of 2023 with a request for allocation of up to 200MW of power.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on BTC mining. Through its self-mining operations and joint venture agreements, the Company is currently hashing at a rate of approximately 650 PH/s.

All hosting fees and joint venture profit sharing are treated as production costs in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

