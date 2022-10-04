Global Pumps Market size to register 3.5% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report, global pumps market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2028.

The report is then divided into three types, which are type terrain, installation type, and end-user ambit. It then talks about the major geographical areas of the industry along with their growth rate and revenue contribution. At last, it provides a list of the leading players in the industry as well as various strategies and recommendations to establish a solid presence in the business sphere.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5516986/





The industry growth is majorly driven by widespread usage of pumps in various end-user applications and growing public & private investment in the field of contemporary water infrastructure.

Notably, modern flood control systems are being built by nations in flood-prone areas, which is likely to increase demand for pumps, thereby impelling market expansion.

Furthermore, expanding use of pumps in industrial applications including chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, as well as burgeoning construction activities, and increasing industrialization in developing economies are expected to augment industry outlook in the coming years.

Market segment overview:

Based on type terrain, global pumps market is divided into positive displacement pumps and centrifugal pumps. Among these, the centrifugal pump segment is gaining traction at present, and is slated to grow significantly over the analysis timeframe.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5516986/

In terms of installation type, the industry is split into portable and stationary.

On the basis of end-user ambit, the market is branched into power generation, water & wastewater, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and others. Out of which, the water & wastewater segment is poised to gain substantial returns over 2022-2028.

Regional scope:

Credible researchers assert that the latest trends are studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive dashboard:

Ingersoll Rand Inc., Atlas Copco, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Dover Corporation, Clyde Union Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, Weir Group plc, Ebara Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., ITT Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Grundfos Holding A/S, and Flowserve Corporation are the leading players in worldwide pumps market.

These firms implement various methods in order to reinforce their market share and get a competitive edge over others in the market. Product launches, alliances, and mergers and acquisitions are a few of the tactics used by market participants.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-pumps-market-trends-analysis-forecast-2019-2028

Global Pumps Market, By Type (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Positive Displacement Pump

Centrifugal Pump

Global Pumps Market, By Installation (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Portable

Stationary

Global Pumps Market, By End-User (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Pumps Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Pumps Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Atlas Copco

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Dover Corporation

Clyde Union Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Schlumberger Limited

Weir Group plc

Ebara Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

ITT Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Grundfos Holding A/S

Flowserve Corporation

Table of Contents

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, consumption patterns, economic conditions, disposable income, pumps' prices, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Pumps Trade Analysis

7.1. EXIM Analysis by Type

7.2. EXIM Analysis by Top Countries

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Pricing Analysis

9.1. Product Price by Type

9.2. Product Price by Region

10. Segmental Analysis

Related Report:

Global Oil Refining Pumps Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The Oil Refining Pumps market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. Oil Refining Pumps market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.