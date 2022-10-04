Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Advanced Medical Devices to Support the Limbs Fuels Growth

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Product Type (Joint Implants, Fixation Devices, Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices, Bracing & Support Devices, Prostheses), By Procedure, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the technological advancements in medical devices and the rising demand for advanced medical devices to support the limbs.

Besides, a surge in road accidents, sports injuries, and diabetes rates is anticipated to boost the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of medical devices and a growing number of sports activities in the country are contributing to the growth of the Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market.



Osteoporosis, bone fractures, diabetes mellitus, and other bone illnesses are mostly to blame for the country's population's poor bone health. Additionally, the elderly population of the nation is particularly vulnerable to osteoporosis and other bone ailments. Thus, the rising geriatric population in the country and increasing incidences of chronic disorders leading to bone and joint problems are supporting the market growth.



Osteoporosis is a systemic, chronic metabolic illness of the skeleton marked by a loss of bone mineral density and worsening bone microstructure, which increases the risk of bone fractures. Artificial implants that support fractures either temporarily or permanently are expected to aid market growth in the coming years.



The Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is divided into joint implants, fixation devices, soft tissue orthopedic devices, bracing & support devices, and prostheses. The joint implants segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market, owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of accidental falls, among the adults.



Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope



Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Product Type:

Joint Implants

Fixation Devices

Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices

Bracing & Support Devices

Prostheses

Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Procedure:

Osteotomy

Fracture Repair

Fusion Procedures

Others

Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Application:

Trauma & Hair line Fractures

Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis

Diabetic Foot Diseases

Ligament Injuries

Others

Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Region:

Northern & Central Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

Southern Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market



6. Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Joint Implants Market Outlook



8. Saudi Arabia Fixation Devices Market Outlook



9. Saudi Arabia Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia Bracing & Support Devices Market Outlook



11. Saudi Arabia Prostheses Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation Saudi Arabia

Zimmer Biomet Saudi Arabia

Arthrex Saudi Arabia

CONMED Corporation Saudi Arabia

Orthofix Medical Saudi Arabia

Ottobock Saudi Arabia

