Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Advanced Medical Devices to Support the Limbs Fuels Growth

Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the technological advancements in medical devices and the rising demand for advanced medical devices to support the limbs.
Besides, a surge in road accidents, sports injuries, and diabetes rates is anticipated to boost the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of medical devices and a growing number of sports activities in the country are contributing to the growth of the Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market.
Osteoporosis, bone fractures, diabetes mellitus, and other bone illnesses are mostly to blame for the country's population's poor bone health. Additionally, the elderly population of the nation is particularly vulnerable to osteoporosis and other bone ailments. Thus, the rising geriatric population in the country and increasing incidences of chronic disorders leading to bone and joint problems are supporting the market growth.
Osteoporosis is a systemic, chronic metabolic illness of the skeleton marked by a loss of bone mineral density and worsening bone microstructure, which increases the risk of bone fractures. Artificial implants that support fractures either temporarily or permanently are expected to aid market growth in the coming years.
The Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is divided into joint implants, fixation devices, soft tissue orthopedic devices, bracing & support devices, and prostheses. The joint implants segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Saudi Arabia foot & ankle devices market, owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of accidental falls, among the adults.
Report Scope
Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Product Type:
- Joint Implants
- Fixation Devices
- Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices
- Bracing & Support Devices
- Prostheses
Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Procedure:
- Osteotomy
- Fracture Repair
- Fusion Procedures
- Others
Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Application:
- Trauma & Hair line Fractures
- Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis
- Diabetic Foot Diseases
- Ligament Injuries
- Others
Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centers
Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Region:
- Northern & Central Region
- Eastern Region
- Western Region
- Southern Region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market
6. Saudi Arabia Foot & Ankle Devices Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Joint Implants Market Outlook
8. Saudi Arabia Fixation Devices Market Outlook
9. Saudi Arabia Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook
10. Saudi Arabia Bracing & Support Devices Market Outlook
11. Saudi Arabia Prostheses Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Johnson & Johnson
- Stryker Corporation Saudi Arabia
- Zimmer Biomet Saudi Arabia
- Arthrex Saudi Arabia
- CONMED Corporation Saudi Arabia
- Orthofix Medical Saudi Arabia
- Ottobock Saudi Arabia
