Global E-Textiles & Smart Clothing Market Size to reach USD 15.36 Bn by 2030 | CAGR 32.3%.

New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global E-Textiles & Smart Clothing Market Size Was USD 7.17 Billion In 2021 The Market Is Projected to Grow USD 15.36 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR of 32.3%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Electronics miniaturization is projected to greatly boost market growth of the global e textiles and smart clothing market. Industry participants are progressively working on decreasing form factors in order to simplify integration, make sensors compatible with fabric, and assure maximum comfort and wearability. Because smart textiles are utilized in industries like healthcare and sports, it's become more vital than ever to ensure that the user is not hampered by the usage of electronic fabric. The use of traditional cables had been a significant impediment to product uptake. Smart textiles, which do away with the bundled filaments of traditional cables, provide a greater degree of flexibility.

Patents for home-based and ambulatory health monitoring are provided by smart sensors embedded in smart clothes. The rise of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and respiratory problems is fueling the smart clothing market's expansion. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor in Asian countries like China, Japan, and India has made it a manufacturing powerhouse for such technologies. As a result, the overall production of smart fabrics in the European region has decreased. However, a rising number of R&D initiatives for intelligent fabrics funded under the EU's FP6 and FP7 projects are reviving the business in Europe.

Browse key industry insights spread across 189 pages with 117 market data tables and figures & charts from the report "Global E-Textiles & Smart Clothing Market By Textile Type (Active Smart, Passive Smart, Ultra-Smart),By Product Type (Upper Wear, Lower Wear, Innerwear, And Others),By End-User Industry (Military & Defense, Sports & Fitness, Fashion & Entertainment, Healthcare, Mining & Others); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030"

The term "wearable electronics" is currently one of the most prominent concepts in consumer data research. When most people think of wearables, they think of wrist-worn smart gadgets like smart watches, fitness trackers, and heart rate monitors. The wearable market, on the other hand, extends far beyond ordinary devices to include a variety of developing markets in a variety of industries. "Smart Clothing" is one such growing market. Monitor clothes, smart garments, smart wear, electronic textiles, high-tech clothing, smart textiles, e-textiles, or smart fabrics are all terms used to describe smart clothing. Over the forecast period, the development of clothes/fabrics that track every movement with ground-breaking technology that enables for textile recycling and re-use is projected to play a vital role in boosting the market. Miniaturization and assimilation of electronic components in conductive fabrics have been enabled by technological breakthroughs in the wireless and electronics segments, resulting in market growth. A surge in the use of bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology, which has benefits such as low power consumption and multi-vendor interoperability, would also help the market grow.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of e-textiles & smart clothing market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. Some of the players operating in the e-textiles & smart clothing market are Adidas AG, Ohmatex ApS, Peratech Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Clothing+, Fibretronic Limited, Weartech, Tektronix, Inc, Auxetix, Eriksen, Exo2, ThermoSoft International, Gentherm, System integrators and Others.

